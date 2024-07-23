AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.41 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 05:51pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.41, a loss of Re0.11 against the greenback.

On Monday, the currency had settled at 278.30 against the US dollar.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet included Pakistan on the agenda of its executive board meetings scheduled till July 31.

According to the Fund’s website, the IMF issued the schedule of the executive board meeting set to be held on July 24, 26, 29 and 31, but to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility Arrangement (EFF) of about $7 billion on the agenda is not included.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on the EFF on July 12.

Globally, the US dollar was little changed as it awaited fresh impetus.

Against the yen, the dollar edged 0.14% lower to 156.79. The dollar index was flat at 104.29.

The market reaction to US President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the election race over the weekend was muted, though there was some unwinding of the so-called Trump trade, which has seen the dollar and US Treasury yields ease a touch, while bitcoin’s rally hit a pause.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were flat on Tuesday after a European Central Bank official hinted at a possible rate cut in September, offsetting pressure from renewed hopes of a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

Brent crude futures for September rose 18 cents to $82.58 a barrel by 0947 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for September climbed 16 cents to $78.56 per barrel.

Oil prices declined in the previous two sessions.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID                            Rs 278.41

OFFER                      Rs 278.61

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 278.50 and 280.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 10 paise for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 300.91 and 303.91, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 75.50 and 76.25, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 73.75 and 74.46, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID                            Rs 278.50

OFFER                      Rs 280.00

