COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 08:55am

ISLAMABAD: Amid an increase in terrorist activity in Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday issued a defiant message to militants, warning that even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Pakistan.

Speaking at the concluding session of the first-ever Overseas Pakistanis Convention, he made it clear that Balochistan, which he described as “vital to the country’s future” and a “symbol of national pride,” could not be undermined by terrorism.

“Even ten generations of terrorists cannot damage Balochistan or Pakistan,” he declared. He continued that a small group of militants who believe they can dictate the nation’s future is mistaken, adding “Balochistan is our destiny and the crown jewel of our nation.”

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Gen Munir emphasised that as long as the people of Pakistan stand united with the armed forces, the country would be able to face any challenge.

“Pakistan has been blessed with immense resources, and we must always be thankful for that. Together, we will remove any obstacle to Pakistan’s progress,” he added. The top general also addressed Pakistanis living abroad, urging them to remember their heritage and the values that define the nation. “No matter where you are, your roots are in a noble society, ideology, and civilization,” he said.

“We do not fear enmity,” Gen Munir added. “As Muslims and Pakistanis, we have never bowed before difficulties and we never will.”

He stated that the nation honours its martyrs, and their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

The COAS also touched upon Pakistan’s broader ambitions, declaring that the country is determined to reach the place envisioned by its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

