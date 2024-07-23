AGL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.86%)
AIRLINK 108.30 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.34%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
DFML 37.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.57%)
DGKC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.27%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 151.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
NBP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.62%)
PAEL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.4%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
SEARL 55.31 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.05%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.95%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TREET 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 54.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,325 Increased By 34.5 (0.42%)
BR30 26,179 Increased By 166.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 78,845 Increased By 305.9 (0.39%)
KSE30 25,280 Increased By 72.1 (0.29%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-23

Pakistan not yet on agenda of IMF meetings

Tahir Amin Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 09:29am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet included Pakistan on the agenda of its executive board meetings scheduled till July 31.

According to the Fund’s website, the IMF issued the schedule of the executive board meeting set to be held on July 24, 26, 29 and 31, but to take the 37-month Extended Fund Facility Arrangement (EFF) of about $7 billion on agenda is not included.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on a 37-month Extended Fund Arrangement (EFF) in the amount equivalent to SDR 5,320 million (or about USD 7 billion) on July 12.

This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board and the timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Pakistan Economy IMF Federal Government SDR IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA Economic distress IMF executive board IMF EFF IMF meetings Pakistan and IMF meeting

Comments

200 characters
Sohail Jul 23, 2024 10:49am
good...i hope they reject the EFF this time....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan not yet on agenda of IMF meetings

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

PIA privatisation: final bidding delayed till October 1

Buying returns, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Beijing Declaration: Hamas announces ‘national unity’ deal with Palestinian rivals

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

Kamala Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured, to campaign in Wisconsin

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

Read more stories