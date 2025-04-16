Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

ISLAMABAD: The overall Large Scale Manufacturing sector has shown a growth of -1.90 percent during (July-February) of 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output decreased by 3.51 per cent for February 2025 when compared with February 2024 and 5.90 per cent when compared with January 2025.

The LSMI output decreased by 3.81 per cent for November, 2024 when compared with November 2023 and 1.19 per cent when compared with October 2024.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for February, 2025 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

According to the provisional quantum index QIM estimated for July-November, 2024-25 is 109.33.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -1.90 per cent are tobacco (0.25), textile (0.29) garments (1.29), petroleum products (0.30), automobiles (0.72), food (-0.50), chemicals (-0.43), cement (-0.37), iron and steel products (-0.55), electrical equipment (-0.50), machinery and equipment (-0.15) and non-metallic mineral products (-0.73).

The production in July-February 2024-25 as compared to July-February 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke and petroleum products, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, chemical products, non-metallic mineral products, iron and steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.

The sectors showing growth during July-Feb 2024-25 compared to July-Feb 2023-24 are tobacco 17.75 per cent, textile 0.33 per cent, wearing apparel 2.63 per cent, leather products 2.30 per cent, paper and board 9.95 per cent, coke and petroleum products 23.37 per cent, pharmaceuticals 2.48 per cent, computer, electronics and optical products 7.15 per cent, automobiles 30.72 per cent.

The sectors showing decline during July-Feb 2024-25 compared to July-Feb 2023-24 are food 5.01 per cent, beverages 7.54 per cent, wood products 14.58 per cent, chemicals 18.52 per cent, chemicals products 19.45 per cent, fertilisers 17.94 per cent, rubber products 13.28 per cent, non-metallic mineral products 1.80 per cent, iron and steel products 9.76 per cent, fabricated metal 0.80 per cent, electrical equipment 7.36 per cent, machinery and equipment 33.54 per cent, and furniture 56.49 per cent.

