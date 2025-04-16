AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-16

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Recorder Report Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 09:23am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to cancel the registration of defective and unsafe commercial vehicles and it will launch a new route next week for Green Line and Orange Line vehicles.

However, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Transport Department to soon launch a special Pink EV Scooter scheme for women.

Driving license will be a mandatory requirement for working women and student applying for the Pink Scooty.

53 vehicles taken into custody under crackdown on unfit vehicles

In this regard, a meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held at the Sindh Secretariat here, chaired by Sharjeel Inam Memon. It was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of the People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various transport projects and government initiatives related to road safety in detail. It also took key decisions regarding the development of a modern commercial vehicle inspection system.

It also decided to establish Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers for the inspection of commercial vehicles along the National Highway and Superhighways.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon commercial vehicles Sindh Senior Minister Vehicle registration unfit commercial vehicles Motor Vehicle Inspection Driving license Green Line and Orange Line vehicles

Comments

200 characters

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Read more stories