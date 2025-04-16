Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to cancel the registration of defective and unsafe commercial vehicles and it will launch a new route next week for Green Line and Orange Line vehicles.

However, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Transport Department to soon launch a special Pink EV Scooter scheme for women.

Driving license will be a mandatory requirement for working women and student applying for the Pink Scooty.

53 vehicles taken into custody under crackdown on unfit vehicles

In this regard, a meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held at the Sindh Secretariat here, chaired by Sharjeel Inam Memon. It was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of the People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various transport projects and government initiatives related to road safety in detail. It also took key decisions regarding the development of a modern commercial vehicle inspection system.

It also decided to establish Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers for the inspection of commercial vehicles along the National Highway and Superhighways.

