Rupee loses some ground against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.3 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 04:06pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.3, a loss of Re0.17 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee posted a marginal gain as it appreciated by Re0.27 or 0.1% against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 278.13 against 278.40 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar eased on Monday in the initial reaction to US President Joe Biden’s decision to end his re-election campaign, clearing the way for another Democrat to challenge Donald Trump. China’s yuan was largely unfazed by the central bank’s decision to cut a key interest rate.

The US currency slipped 0.08% to 157.38 yen early in the Asian day, while the euro gained 0.11% to $1.0895.

The US Federal Reserve will next hold a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on interest rates on July 30-31, at which investors expect the Fed to keep the rates unchanged, while looking for any signal of a cut coming later in the year.

On the political front, Biden announced he was exiting the race on Sunday, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate in the November election.

Former President Trump, the Republican nominee, sits well ahead in betting markets following Biden’s disatrous debate performance last month and a surge in questions about his mental competence. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso warned it was too early to read too much in the dollar’s reaction.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asia on Monday as investors watched for further signs that the US might start to cut interest rates as soon as September.

Brent crude futures had gained 32 cents, or 0.39%, to $82.95 a barrel by 0651 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures had increased 34 cents, or 0.42%, to $80.47.

