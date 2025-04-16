PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended overseas Pakistanis for their critical role in supporting the country’s economy amid ongoing foreign exchange challenges, calling their contributions crucial and pledging a range of incentives to further engage the diaspora.

Speaking at Pakistan’s first-ever Overseas Pakistanis convention, he said that “any incentive for overseas Pakistanis is too little as they deserve far more” given their continued support, and vowed to address bureaucratic hurdles to encourage foreign investment.

“Bring your investment and come to my office directly,” Sharif said. “There will be no red tape, rather there will be a red carpet. I’ll personally oversee any investment facilitation efforts to make sure the diaspora gets the red carpet treatment they truly deserve,” he declared.

In a wide-ranging address, Sharif piled on praise for Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, calling him a “true patriot” and a “no-nonsense professional” who’s made the country’s defence “indispensable,” and added, under Gen Munir’s command, terrorists stand no chance. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to counterterrorism, he said that the country would eliminate the threat with the support of the armed forces and paramilitary troops.

He noted that a previous resurgence of terrorism in 2018 was defeated with masses’ support, adding that some 80,000 lives were lost as people stood by the armed forces in the fight against militancy.

Sharif blamed policy decisions taken after 2018 by the then prime minister Imran Khan – including the resettlement of hundreds of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants – for the resurgence in extremist activity.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he also denounced social media campaigns targeting martyrs, describing them as part of a broader effort to undermine state institutions.

He raised eyebrows when he called out the “promoters and financiers of terror” – claiming the state knows exactly who’s behind it.

Sharif condemned what he described as malicious online campaigns targeting fallen soldiers, drawing a distinction between a “hard state” and a “soft state.” “When a soldier dies protecting us, leaving behind orphaned children, and is then targeted on social media – can that ever be acceptable,” he questioned. “That’s the difference between a hard state and a soft one. A hard state stands firm.” His remarks echoed a recent statement by COAS Munir, who called for strengthening state institutions and making the country a “hard state.”

Sharif announced a series of new measures to facilitate expatriates, including the establishment of special courts in Islamabad for speedy disposal of their cases.

“Special courts have been established in Islamabad for speedy disposal of cases related to overseas Pakistanis. Video-link facilities will be introduced at Pakistani embassies to expedite proceedings, with a 90-day target for case disposal,” he added.

He said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will treat overseas Pakistanis as filers in business transactions and banking matters, saying the move will provide significant tax relief for expatriates.

He said that five per cent of the 10,000 seats in chartered universities in the federal capital will be reserved for children of expatriates, along with 15 per cent of seats in medical colleges across the country.

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTEC) will train 5,000 children of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Sharif said that women applying for government jobs from abroad will now receive an extended age relaxation of up to seven years compared to the five year in the past.

He also highlighted progress in digitising land records in Punjab and announced the launch of an online sale deed pilot project from the Pakistan High Commission in London in this regard.

He also said that a feasibility study for a new international airport in Mirpur has been initiated as it was the long-standing demand of Kashmiris living in England.

He said that remittances reached record $4.1 billion in March, and are projected to hit $38 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, adding this shows thought the expatriates live in a foreign country, yet their hearts always beat for their mother land – Pakistan.

“Bring investment to the country and “I’ll be your chief executive officer [CEO]…bring your investments directly to me,” he declared, promising no red tape, just red carpets.

To recognise the contributions of overseas Pakistanis, he added, the government will award 15 expatriates with civil honours each year on August 14, based on embassy and Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s recommendations.

He added that a new green channel for overseas Pakistanis had been made operational at 10 airports, and a dedicated desk would soon be established at the Federal Ombudsman’s office to facilitate the expatriates.

Sharif called upon the Pakistani diplomats to do “whatever” they to support expatriates and promised to personally oversee investment facilitation. Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of Kashmir and condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, where over 50,000 people have reportedly been killed.

