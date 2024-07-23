Janjua given into seven-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted police a seven-day physical remand of PTI International Media Coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua in a case registered against him at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra approved the physical remand of Janjua after CTD produced him before the court to obtain his remand.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case told the court that police recovered explosive materials from the possession of Janjua during his arrest. The IO requested the court grant a 15-day physical remand for further investigation from him.

The court approved only seven-day remand of Janjua and ordered police to produce him before it on July 29.

The CTD registered a case against Janjua under Section 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act), Section 4-ESA, and 5-ESA of the Explosive Substance Act as well as other charges.

According to a written order of the court, explosives have been recovered from the possession of the accused at the time of his arrest and his physical remand custody is required to interrogate about his link to the proscribed organization.

The record transpires that an already explosive of huge quantity with a Kalashnikov [rifle] has been taken into possession. The pray for the recovery of further explosive tracing of the other accused having a link with the present accused in plausible and the completion of the investigation is yet pending.

On the other hand, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Janjua’s wife at Humak Police Station of Islamabad, 20 armed men, with their faces covered with masks, kidnapped her husband from DHA-II along with his laptop, a mobile phone, and other devices. The woman requested the police to recover her husband.

