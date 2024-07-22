PTI says Raoof Hasan, Barrister Gohar ‘arrested’

Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan from the party office in Islamabad, PTI claimed in a post on X.

Both leaders were arrested in a “crack down on PTI’s public secretariat”, said party leader Seemabia Tahir in a post on X, which was also reposted by PTI’s official page.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan,” PTI said in another post on X.

As per Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar, around 300-400 policemen arrived at the party office and arrested Rauf and Gohar.

More to follow