KSE-100 plummets below 79,000 after 1,300-point loss amid selling pressure

  • Market continues where it left off on Friday with bears dominating trading session
BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 12:55pm

Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1,000 points during trading on Monday.

At 12:10pm, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 78,777.42, a decrease of 1340.47 points or 1.67%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies as well as OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL, SSGC, HBL, MCB and NBP traded in the negative.

Experts said the sentiment comes amid rising political tensions as government mulls banning the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the previous week, the PSX had witnessed a mixed trend as the market started the week on a bullish note and hit record highs before heavy selling on the last trading session that eroded most of its gains.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 173.79 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 80,117.89.

Globally, Asian shares tread cautiously on Monday ahead of a packed week of corporate earnings that should test the sky-high valuations of tech stocks, while investors hope a key reading in US inflation will narrow the odds on a September rate cut.

Investors seemed well-prepared for news US President Joe Biden had dropped out of the election race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket.

Markets took the news in their stride, with S&P 500 stock futures edging up 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures added 0.5%. Futures for 10-year Treasuries rose 3 ticks, while 10-year bond yields dipped 2 basis points to 4.22%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, having shed 3% last week amid a general risk-off mood. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.6%, and South Korea’s benchmark index was down 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update

Aamir Jul 22, 2024 12:02pm
This bubble will burst badly due to uncertain political environment and a collapsing economy. Those that get out now from stock exchange and fully realize their profits will be the real winners
Arif Jul 22, 2024 12:44pm
All Drama, the rise was managed so is the fall. As if there was no political tension when index went from 30,000 to 80,000. Anyway 99.9% population doesn't care if index go up or down.
