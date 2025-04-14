AIRLINK 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.68%)
BOP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CPHL 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
FLYNG 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 143.25 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (3.97%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
MLCF 62.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.62%)
PACE 5.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.55%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.5%)
POWER 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
PPL 170.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.68%)
PRL 35.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
SSGC 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.35%)
SYM 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
BR100 12,331 Increased By 26 (0.21%)
BR30 37,616 Increased By 200.6 (0.54%)
KSE100 115,445 Increased By 591.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,387 Increased By 169.7 (0.48%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

BR Web Desk Published 14 Apr, 2025 10:54am

Bullish momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 gained nearly 900 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 115,738.61 level, an increase of 885.28 points or 0.77%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MCB and UBL traded in the green.

During the previous week, the PSX remained volatile amid heightened global uncertainty triggered by tariff announcements from the US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark KSE-100 index dropped 3,938 points, or 3.3%, on a week-on-week basis, closing at 114,853 points.

Globally, Wall Street share futures rallied in Asia on Monday after the White House exempted smartphones and computers from “reciprocal” US tariffs, though gains were limited as Trump warned levies were still likely at some point.

Trump on Sunday told reporters tariffs on semiconductors would be announced over the next week and a decision on phones made “soon”.

On the face of it, the exemption of 20 product types accounting for 23% of US imports from China, was a boon to manufacturers.

However, the off-again, on-again policy gyrations left investors confused and analysts bearish on the long run.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6%, having shed more than 4% last week.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.5%, with suppliers of Apple gear doing well.

Japan’s Nikkei added 1.6%, after fluctuating wildly in recent days in response to the changing tariff news.

Japanese officials are gearing up for trade negotiations with the United States that will likely touch on currency policy, with some officials privately bracing for Washington to call on Tokyo to prop up the yen.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index Asian stock markets KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index KSE 100 companies Mette Frederiksen KSE index Pakistan Stock Market KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil extends decline as US-China trade war weighs on global growth outlook

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Read more stories