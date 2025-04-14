AIRLINK 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.68%)
BOP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CPHL 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
FLYNG 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 143.25 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (3.97%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
MLCF 62.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.62%)
PACE 5.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.55%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.5%)
POWER 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
PPL 170.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.68%)
PRL 35.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
SSGC 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.35%)
SYM 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
BR100 12,331 Increased By 26 (0.21%)
BR30 37,616 Increased By 200.6 (0.54%)
KSE100 115,445 Increased By 591.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,387 Increased By 169.7 (0.48%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan recieves record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

  • Central bank revises remittance forecast to $38bn for FY25
Salman Siddiqui Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 10:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad has disclosed that Pakistan received a record-high $4.1 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2025.

Ahmad said the central bank has revised its projection for the cumulative receipt of the remittances to $38 billion for the full year of FY25 from the previous estimate of $36 billion.

Remittances to hit $35bn in FY25: Finance Minister

He was speaking at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday to begin observing financial literacy week in the country.

Given the strong level of remittances, Ahmad was optimistic that the current account would remain in surplus throughout this fiscal year. “There will be a substantial surplus, and this is the best performance on the external account during the last two decades.”

The central bank chief also revised up projection for foreign exchange reserves (held by SBP) to $14 billion by the end of June 2025. Earlier, the bank had estimated FX reserves at $13 billion by the end of June.

Forex reserves up $173m to $15.75bn

He anticipated the growth in the reserves despite a drop of $2 billion in FX over the past couple of months due to debt repayments to $10.6 billion at present.

He projected Pakistan would receive $4-5 billion from external resources by end of June. The receipts would be including from global financial institutions.

He said Pakistan’s economic activities have improved with imports going up to $5.7 billion a month.

“So those who are thinking that there are restrictions on imports or economic activity is not picking up, I think they should look at the data,” he said.

Ahmad projected economic growth at 3% for FY25.

“It would have grown to 4.2% in the year if agricultural output had remained robust at the previous year’s level of 8%,” he said.

He, however, said inflation reading would start increasing from the current month following a six-decade low of 0.7% achieved in March 2025.

Remittances SBP PSX debt workers remittances SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad external account

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan recieves record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil extends decline as US-China trade war weighs on global growth outlook

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Read more stories