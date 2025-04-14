AIRLINK 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.68%)
BOP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CPHL 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
FLYNG 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 143.25 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (3.97%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
MLCF 62.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.62%)
PACE 5.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.55%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.5%)
POWER 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
PPL 170.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.68%)
PRL 35.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
SSGC 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.35%)
SYM 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
BR100 12,331 Increased By 26 (0.21%)
BR30 37,616 Increased By 200.6 (0.54%)
KSE100 115,445 Increased By 591.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,387 Increased By 169.7 (0.48%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2025 11:06am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the currency settled at 280.48, a loss of Re0.01 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The rupee lost Re0.31 in the first three sessions of the week, but gained momentum to appreciate by the same in the last two sessions.

Resultantly, the local unit closed at Rs280.47, unchanged from the rate against the greenback it had closed at during the week earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar drifted lower on Monday as an early bump off a three-year low fizzled, with markets spooked by the stream of tariff-related pronouncements from US President Donald Trump that last week shook investor confidence in the world’s reserve currency.

Investors braced for another volatile week as Trump’s imposition and then abrupt postponement of tariffs on goods imported to the US continued to sow confusion.

The dollar reversed early gains as the Asian trading session got under way, falling against the Swiss franc towards a 10-year trough hit on Friday.

The dollar last traded 0.05% lower against the Swiss franc at 0.8158.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.62% to 142.62.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Monday on concerns the escalating trade war between the United States and China would weaken global economic growth and dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.45%, at $64.47 a barrel at 0126 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $61.23 a barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.44%.

Both contracts have lost about $10 a barrel since the start of the month as a trade war between the world’s two largest economies has intensified.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates interbank rate today dollar to pkr interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil extends decline as US-China trade war weighs on global growth outlook

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Read more stories