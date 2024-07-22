PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government was determined to provide state of the art free healthcare facilities to the deserving patients across the country.

While speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Jinnah Medical Complex Islamabad, the prime minister said that Jinnah Medical Complex would be state of art project for medical treatment not only in Pakistan but also in the region. This project, he said would be gift by the coalition government for the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, GB and AJK and other areas.

He said that he was thankful to the Sultan Ali Alaana and Agha Khan Foundation for providing free consultancy to the hospital as a gift to the government of Pakistan.

He said that 600 Kanal land has already been provided to the hospital and 200 Kanal commercial land would also be provided. The premier said that this hospital would provide treatment to the common man and also recounted that as Chief Minister he made available free of cost medicines and test to the poor patients in the hospitals of Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif blamed some people in the past caused damage to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

He said that he wants to complete this project knowing that it would be a challenging task and promised that required funds would be provided to ensure timely completion of the project. He said that compensation of the land to the families would be provided through one window operation at market price.

