Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

The Foreign Office (FO) Sunday strongly condemned an attack that took place at the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt a day earlier and blamed German authorities for failing to protect its premises.

A group of Afghan citizens staged a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, with some attempting to force their way into the building, according to Aaj News.

No plan to enter into any talks with terrorist bodies: FO

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack was carried out by a “gang of extremists,” adding that the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt had been breached, putting staff lives at risk.

“Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats,” the statement said.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the German Government.”

COAS discusses matters of mutual interest with top German defence leadership

Pakistan’s foreign office urged the German Government to take immediate measures to fulfill its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany.

Pakistan also urged the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security.