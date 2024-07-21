AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

  • Foreign Office says the attack was carried out by a 'gang of extremists' that put staff lives at risk
BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2024 Updated July 21, 2024 03:27pm

The Foreign Office (FO) Sunday strongly condemned an attack that took place at the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt a day earlier and blamed German authorities for failing to protect its premises.

A group of Afghan citizens staged a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, with some attempting to force their way into the building, according to Aaj News.

No plan to enter into any talks with terrorist bodies: FO

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack was carried out by a “gang of extremists,” adding that the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt had been breached, putting staff lives at risk.

“Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats,” the statement said.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the German Government.”

COAS discusses matters of mutual interest with top German defence leadership

Pakistan’s foreign office urged the German Government to take immediate measures to fulfill its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan in Germany.

Pakistan also urged the German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security.

Foreign Office Germany Pakistan Foreign office

Comments

200 characters

Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media reports

Rs105b recovered in campaign against power pilferage

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will meet Joe Biden on Tuesday

Breach of IP rights: CRB cannot hear rectification plea: LHC

Business community urges PM to review ‘negative’ measures in Finance Act

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

Banning a political party ‘murder of democracy’: IK

JVs strategy evolved: Chinese companies will be invited to invest in 7 major sectors

Russia says it downs eight Ukraine-launched drones

Read more stories