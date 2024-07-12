No plan to enter into any talks with terrorist bodies: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday once again stated in categorical terms that Pakistan has no plan to enter into any talks with terrorist organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), following the Afghan interim government called for dialogue with the militant group, based in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has no plan to enter into any talk with terror groups that have been involved in the killing of Pakistani citizens or foreign citizens inside Pakistan. This is what Pakistan has said time and again,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during her weekly media briefing in response to a question with regard to Afghan interim government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s recent statement, emphasising dialogue with the TTP.

She also stated that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expects the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against terrorist groups which have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and are using their territory for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

After the recent meeting between Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani and a senior Taliban delegation in Doha, Zabihullah Mujahid, through a statement, had called for dialogue with the TTP to address the issue of terrorism.

About the expected visit of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Afghanistan, she said that such visits take place after mutual consultations, adding that the foreign minister will visit Afghanistan after consultations and finalising the dates by the two sides.

To another query about the “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” (IFRP), she said that the plan is being implemented in an orderly and phased manner, adding that phase-1 has progressed and is near completion.

A number of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans have been repatriated to their home countries and the numbers were higher in the initial months and decreased gradually, as more and more illegal foreigners were repatriated, she added.

She stated that the second phase of repatriation of the Afghan nationals, having ACC(Afghan citizen card) cards, the mapping exercise for them is taking place and implementation in this regard would be announced by the government of Pakistan.

She explained that the third category of Afghans, the POR (proof of registration card) card holders, is not being considered at this stage, as their POR cards have been extended for one year.

She further explained that the repatriation plan does not apply to Afghans who enjoy refugee status and are currently residing in Pakistan.

To another query, she said that some foreign governments had agreed to take such a number of Afghans who had worked with the international forces in Afghanistan, which include the UK, Australia, Canada, France and Italy, adding that Pakistan is working with them and urging them to expedite the process of their repatriation to their respective countries.

Responding yet to another question, she refuted the statement by UNHCR on the suspension of IFRP and stated that Pakistan did not give any such assurance to the UNHCR.

She stated that the IFRP is a plan to implement Pakistan’s immigration laws and like any other country, Pakistan has the sovereign right to implement its laws with regard to individuals who are residing in Pakistan in violation of its immigration laws.

She added that those individuals without any discrimination can face fines, imprisonment and deportation to their home countries.

Commenting on the accusations by Indian authorities with regard to the recent attacks on Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson rejected the accusations and media commentary on linking Pakistan to the recent attacks in occupied Kashmir.

“India has a habit of blaming Pakistan for things that happen under its watch, especially in the IIOJK. We reject all these baseless accusations,” she added.

Responding to another question, Baloch said that Ambassador Asim Iftikhar has been appointed as the additional permanent representative to the United Nations in New York and will assume his charge in due course.

She further stated the outgoing permanent representative Munir Akram is a seasoned diplomat, who served Pakistan for the last several decades. She added that Ambassador Akram’s experience as permanent representative has helped Pakistan in furthering of its national interest at the United Nations.

At the same time, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar is also a distinguished diplomat with extensive experience at the UN and the government of Pakistan is confident that he will be serving Pakistan’s interest in very positive and constructive manner.

Commenting on the recent statement of the US State Department spokesperson, emphasising respect of human rights and freedom in Pakistan, Baloch said Pakistan and the United States have a multifaceted and robust partnership. She said that Pakistan believes that this relationship should move forward on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

On Gaza, she said that Pakistan strongly condemns this week’s indiscriminate attacks by Israeli occupation forces on four schools in Gaza resulting in the massacre of dozens of women and children who were taking shelter there. “These attacks are yet another piece of evidence of Israel’s genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza,” she said.

She added that the indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities by Israeli forces is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes.

“With its latest actions, Israeli occupation forces have once again demonstrated their contempt for international law and the basic tenets of decency and acceptable international behaviour,” she said, adding that the time has come to hold Israel accountable for its crimes and its flagrant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Baloch also announced that the 93rd “Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir” (Kashmir Martyrs Day) will be observed on the 13th of July to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris, who sacrificed their lives in occupied Srinagar in 1931 braving the indiscriminate firing of Dogra forces of the erstwhile “Maharaja” (Prince) of Jammu and Kashmir.

