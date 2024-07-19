AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PIA operations largely unaffected amid global cyber outage: official

Bilal Hussain Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 05:34pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations largely remained unaffected as a global cyber outage forced to ground several flights around the world.

“As soon as the internet was affected, the PIA switched to an alternative system of air operations. Meanwhile, one flight at Lahore was slightly delayed, but all other operations are fully normal,” PIA spokesperson Abdullah H. Khan told Business Recorder.

A software update wreaked havoc on computer systems globally on Friday, grounding flights, forcing some broadcasters off air and hitting services from banking to healthcare.

Major US airlines ordered ground stops citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

Khan said PIA’s air operations were fully restored and operational.

Transport Canada satisfied with security at Karachi airport, PCAA says

In Australia, media, banks and telecoms companies suffered outages, which the government said appears to be linked to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Crowdsourced website Downdetector showed outages at several banks and telecoms companies.

Meanwhile, the operator of Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports and hub of Emirates airline, said the airport was operating normally again after being affected by the outage.

Dubai Airports said in a statement the outage had impacted some airlines operating from Terminal 1 and 2 but that the check-in process had been switched to an alternative system, which allowed normal processes to swiftly resume.

Flydubai, which operates out of Terminal 2, said that its operations had not been impacted.

PIA Pakistan International Airlines PIA operations Global IT outage Global IT issue

Comments

200 characters

PIA operations largely unaffected amid global cyber outage: official

ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure

TLP ends Faizabad sit-in after reaching agreement with government

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US

Pakistan’s REER index decreases further to 100.1 in June 2024

INIL’s associate company to invest in Reko Diq project

Read more stories