Transport Canada satisfied with security at Karachi airport, PCAA says

A team of aviation security inspectors from Transport Canada has given a thumbs up to the security protocols in place at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Thursday.

The four-day assessment, which concluded today, found that the airport’s security measures align with international standards and best practices, according to the PCAA statement.

Pakistan ‘addressing’ potential bidders’ concern over PIA safety ban

Led by Transportation Security Inspectors Barbara Durette and Abdel Tahir, the team evaluated various security aspects, including passenger and baggage screening, perimeter protection, cargo and catering security, and security protocols for direct flights to Canada, the statement added.

They also monitored security measures for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Toronto.

“The successful assessment follows previous positive evaluations by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates,” said PCAA’s spokesperson.

PCAA, association spar over ‘exorbitant’ UK exam fee for pilots

“The assessment is a significant endorsement of the airport’s security measures, and it demonstrates the airport’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers and staff,” he added.