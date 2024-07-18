Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transport Canada satisfied with security at Karachi airport, PCAA says

Bilal Hussain Published 18 Jul, 2024 08:48pm

A team of aviation security inspectors from Transport Canada has given a thumbs up to the security protocols in place at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Thursday.

The four-day assessment, which concluded today, found that the airport’s security measures align with international standards and best practices, according to the PCAA statement.

Pakistan ‘addressing’ potential bidders’ concern over PIA safety ban

Led by Transportation Security Inspectors Barbara Durette and Abdel Tahir, the team evaluated various security aspects, including passenger and baggage screening, perimeter protection, cargo and catering security, and security protocols for direct flights to Canada, the statement added.

They also monitored security measures for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Toronto.

“The successful assessment follows previous positive evaluations by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates,” said PCAA’s spokesperson.

PCAA, association spar over ‘exorbitant’ UK exam fee for pilots

“The assessment is a significant endorsement of the airport’s security measures, and it demonstrates the airport’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers and staff,” he added.

civil aviation authority Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan International Airlines PCAA International Civil Aviation Organization General Civil Aviation Authority airport security Karachi airport security

Comments

200 characters

Transport Canada satisfied with security at Karachi airport, PCAA says

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Pakistan’s GDP growth to hit 3.2% in FY25, says Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices steady on profit-taking ahead of US job data

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.42bn

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 closes at fresh record high after 684-point gain

Israel bombards central Gaza as tanks advance deeper in Rafah

Bangladesh death toll rises to 16 in nationwide anti-quota protests

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

Read more stories