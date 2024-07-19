AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
AIRLINK 111.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
DFML 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
DGKC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.93%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
HUBC 157.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.64%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
NBP 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.2%)
OGDC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.36%)
PAEL 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.8%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
PPL 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.5%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.29%)
SEARL 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TREET 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
TRG 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.17%)
UNITY 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 8,553 Decreased By -153.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 27,152 Decreased By -646.6 (-2.33%)
KSE100 80,699 Decreased By -1140.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 25,840 Decreased By -424.7 (-1.62%)
Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

Reuters Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 02:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major U.S. airlines ordered ground stops on Friday citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

It was not immediately clear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to an earlier Microsoft cloud outage.

In Australia, media, banks and telecoms companies suffered outages, which the government said appears to be linked to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Crowdsourced website Downdetector showed outages at several banks and telecoms companies.

Crowdstrike ran a recorded phone message on Friday when Reuters contacted its technical support saying it was aware of reports of crashes on Microsoft’s Windows operating system relating to its Falcon sensor, without mentioning Australia.

There was no information to suggest the outage was a cyber security incident, the office of Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness said in a post on X.

The outages rippled far and wide, with Spain reporting a “computer incident” at all its airports, while Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, warned passengers of potential disruptions which it said would affect “all airlines operating across the Network,” though it did not specify the nature of the disruptions.

AWS cloud service provider said in a statement that it was “investigating reports of connectivity issues to Windows EC2 instances and Workspaces within AWS.”

It was not immediately clear whether all reported outages were linked to Crowdstrike problems or there were other issues at play.

