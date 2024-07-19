AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
World

Dubai airport resumes normal operations after global outage hits check-in desks

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 03:29pm

DUBAI: The operator of Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports and hub of Emirates airline, said on Friday the airport was operating normally again after a global system outage affected the check-in process of some airlines.

Dubai Airports said in a statement the outage had impacted some airlines operating from Terminal 1 and 2 but that the check-in process had been switched to an alternative system, which allowed normal processes to swiftly resume.

Flydubai, which operates out of Terminal 2, said that its operations had not been impacted.

Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

Emirates, which operates out of Terminal 3, said there had been no impact on its flight operations but there may be some delays later due to the knock-on effect from delayed departures from some airports.

Etihad Airways, which operates from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Internatioanl Airport, similarly said it was operating normally but that there could be limited delays across its network.

Carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world reported on Friday that system outages were disrupting their operations.

