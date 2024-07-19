Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA), said a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday.

Muzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Air Link, said mobile manufacturers held a “highly productive” meeting with the finance minister and discussed streamlining incentives for localising and exporting mobile phones, accessories and tablets.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the Finance Minister, who is eager to promote the mobile industry’s export potential,” Piracha, who was part of the meeting, told Business Recorder.

He noted that the industry highlighted the significant taxes and duties imposed on raw materials for cell phone chargers, totaling around 80%.

Piracha pointed out that completely built chargers that accompany cell phones are exempted from duties, but their local manufacturing is hindered by taxes.

The industry also requested that tablets be categorised as cell phones to encourage localisation and exportation. Additionally, Piracha mentioned that with government support, other accessories like earbuds could be localised and exported as well.

In its statement, the Finance Division said the PMPMA delegation highlighted the necessity for a stable and supportive policy environment that encourages local manufacturers.

“They advocated for measures to ensure that international brands support the domestic industry and consequently, the national economy,” the statement added.

“The delegation also presented proposals aimed at promoting the growth of the local industry and increasing the exports of the mobile phone manufacturing industry.”

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged the feedback and underscored the government’s commitment for expanding the entire digital ecosystem in the country.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining policy continuity and increasing the focus on the policy framework for exports. The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment for fostering export-led growth and providing a conducive environment for local manufacturers.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement on the need for a strategic and supportive policy framework aimed at fostering local manufacturing and enhancing export potential, thereby contributing to the broader goals of national economic growth and digital transformation.

