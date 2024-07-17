Canadian team conducts aviation security assessment at JIAP, PIA

KARACHI: A two-member team from Transport Canada has arrived in Karachi to conduct a comprehensive aviation security assessment at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the details, the assessment, which began on Tuesday, aims to evaluate the implementation of various aviation security protocols and special security measures at the airport.

The team, comprising Transportation Security Inspectors Barbara Durette and Abdel Tahir, was welcomed by Air Commodore Shahid Qadir (R), Director Aviation Security at the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The assessment is a collaborative effort between Transport Canada and PCAA to enhance aviation security standards in Pakistan.

Over the next four days, the team will inspect various aspects of airport security, including passenger screening, baggage handling, and access control. They will also review the special security measures being implemented by PIA for direct flights to Canada, PCAA spokesman confirmed.

This assessment is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of passengers traveling to and from Canada. The findings of the assessment will help identify areas for improvement and guide future security enhancements at JIAP.

