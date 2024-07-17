TLP sit-in at Faizabad Interchange enters 4th day

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Tuesday continued its sit-in at Faizabad Interchange to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and to press the government for the fulfillment of their demands regarding implementation of a government-level boycott of Israeli products as well as utilisation of all available resources to provide immediate humanitarian aid to Palestine.

As in the previous days, a number of TLP workers and supporters ensured their presence at Faizabad Interchange which resulted in traffic jam on the different roads. The protesters carrying TLP and Palestinian flags and banners chanted slogans in favour of the Palestinian people. Protesters also demanded to declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an international terrorist.

The city police deployed a heavy contingent of police around the sit-in venue as well as to prevent the protesters from marching towards Islamabad. Meanwhile, sources said that the district administration continued negotiation with protesters to end the sit-in.

The TLP workers, led by TLP chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi, staged the sit-in after conducting a rally from Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi few days ago. Protesters were of the view that for the past nine months, the TLP has been “actively organising” protest regarding the matter.

These include a long march in Islamabad, numerous demonstrations in front of press clubs across multiple cities, and nationwide rallies. Despite these efforts, the government has not paid any attention to our demands. In response, the TLP has organised a sit-in in Islamabad to show solidarity with Palestine and to urge the government to fulfil their demands.

