World Youth Skills Day marked: Equipping youth with modern skills is need of the hour: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said initiative of sending three lakh youth for professional training besides 1000 for modern agriculture shows government to provide skill education to them.

The youth of the country is greatest strength of Pakistan and equipping them with modern skills is the need of the hour for a bright future of nation, said the prime minister in his message on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

The premier added that the developed nations invest in upskilling their youth. The government is equipping its youth with modern education, equal development opportunities as well as modern professional training to compete with the world, added Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that recently, during his visit to China, the initiative of sending three lakh youths for professional training not only in the field of information technology but also 1000 youths for modern agriculture is a reiteration of the same commitment of the government.

In this regard, not only women but also youth belonging to backward areas are being given special priority, said the prime minister. Training programmes in the field of information technology are also ongoing at the national level, from which millions of students who have graduated are proving their skills in Pakistan and outside Pakistan, he continued.

The reform process of institutions under national vocational and technical training commission (NAVTTC) has also been initiated and NAVTTC together with its partner institutions, will ensure provision of marketable skills and vocational training to youth in thousands.

We will ensure modern skills and professional training for youth in every field of life for development and dignified employment, he said adding that the government is committed to investing in modern skills and professional education of the youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024