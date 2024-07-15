AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 15, 2024 Updated July 15, 2024 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has integrated 8,949 big retailers into Point of Sales (POS) system up to July 2024 to document transactions of Tier-I retailers specially hotels/ restaurants.

According to the list of retailers compiled by the FBR till July 2024, a total of 8,949 Tier-I retailers were registered with the POS system. Out of 8,949 big retailers with Point of Sales (POS) system up to July 2024, a total of 644 restaurants were registered with the POS system and 506 leather and textile retailers were registered with the FBR till July 2024.

On the other hand, FBR’s Biannual Performance Report (July-December 2023-24) tells an entirely different story and data of POS retailers.

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

The data compiled by the FBR revealed that around 434 retailers have been integrated with the FBR POS system until December 2023.

Province-wise data disclosed that 234 retailers in Punjab; 99 Federal Capital Territory; 81 Sindh; 16 KP and 4 retailers in Balochistan integrated their POS system with FBR, the FBR’s Biannual report added.

It is pertinent to note that FBR has also imposed Rs1 on each receipt, and recently, chairman FBR told that the department has collected more than Rs1 billion on this account.

The FBR had held a number of computerized balloting during PTI tenure to give price money to those people who are sending POS receipts with FBR and also educated the masses to take FBR barcode receipt from retailers.

