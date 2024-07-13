Deadlock between LPGDA and Admin Hyderabad ends

HYDERABAD: Chairman All Pakistan LPG Distribution Association Irfan Khokhar in a press conference along with other leaders at the Press Club said that in the meeting with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad today the deadlock in negotiations with the District Administration Hyderabad and All Hyderabad LPG Distribution Association has ended and now the distributors who follow the SOPs and safety measures could open the LPG sale points.

In the meeting, it has been assured that the FIR lodged against the LPG distributors on the protest held at Hyder Chowk a few days ago would be withdrawn.

Khokhar informed that LPG shops would not be opened in densely populated areas adding that 10 shops have been opened in Hyderabad today. He said Non-standard cylinders are used at LPG outlets of unauthorized distributors. He said that those who do not follow the SOPs and safety measures will not open their LPG shop. LPG shops in Hyderabad have been on lockdown since the incident of explosion at an LPG gas shop in Pretabad, Hyderabad on May 30. LPG shops were closed by the administration.

