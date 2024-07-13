AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Markets Print 2024-07-13

Deadlock between LPGDA and Admin Hyderabad ends

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

HYDERABAD: Chairman All Pakistan LPG Distribution Association Irfan Khokhar in a press conference along with other leaders at the Press Club said that in the meeting with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad today the deadlock in negotiations with the District Administration Hyderabad and All Hyderabad LPG Distribution Association has ended and now the distributors who follow the SOPs and safety measures could open the LPG sale points.

In the meeting, it has been assured that the FIR lodged against the LPG distributors on the protest held at Hyder Chowk a few days ago would be withdrawn.

Khokhar informed that LPG shops would not be opened in densely populated areas adding that 10 shops have been opened in Hyderabad today. He said Non-standard cylinders are used at LPG outlets of unauthorized distributors. He said that those who do not follow the SOPs and safety measures will not open their LPG shop. LPG shops in Hyderabad have been on lockdown since the incident of explosion at an LPG gas shop in Pretabad, Hyderabad on May 30. LPG shops were closed by the administration.

Irfan Khokhar LPGDA

