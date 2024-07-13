AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-13

Digital payments: Paysys Labs partners with Raqami

Published 13 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Pakistan, and Paysys Labs Pvt Ltd, a leading payment technology provider, have announced a strategic partnership to transform Pakistan’s digital payments landscape.

The collaboration aims to develop an innovative digital payment solution integrating real-time payment systems such as RAAST.

Paysys Labs, renowned for its expertise in developing innovative payments technologies, will play a pivotal role in assisting Raqami in enhancing its digital payment offerings and ensuring that its customers enjoy seamless, secure access to an expanded universe of digital banking functionalities and services.

Technology Digital payments Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Paysys Labs Pvt Ltd

