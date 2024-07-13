Digital payments: Paysys Labs partners with Raqami

KARACHI: Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Pakistan, and Paysys Labs Pvt Ltd, a leading payment technology provider, have announced a strategic partnership to transform Pakistan’s digital payments landscape.

The collaboration aims to develop an innovative digital payment solution integrating real-time payment systems such as RAAST.

Paysys Labs, renowned for its expertise in developing innovative payments technologies, will play a pivotal role in assisting Raqami in enhancing its digital payment offerings and ensuring that its customers enjoy seamless, secure access to an expanded universe of digital banking functionalities and services.

