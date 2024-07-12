Turkiye lira hits fresh record low against dollar

ISTANBUL: Turkiye lira touched a new all-time low of 33.0450 to the US dollar on Friday, despite a period of relative stability in recent months that came after years of declines.

The currency was some 0.5% weaker at 32.9945 at 0656 GMT, weaker than its close on Thursday but firmer than the record low it hit earlier in the morning.

The currency has shed more than 11% to the greenback so far this year, and more than 40% since the start of 2023.