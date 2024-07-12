AGL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.16%)
Turkiye lira hits fresh record low against dollar

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2024 02:48pm
ISTANBUL: Turkiye lira touched a new all-time low of 33.0450 to the US dollar on Friday, despite a period of relative stability in recent months that came after years of declines.

The currency was some 0.5% weaker at 32.9945 at 0656 GMT, weaker than its close on Thursday but firmer than the record low it hit earlier in the morning.

Volatile yen keeps markets on edge as intervention risks swirl

The currency has shed more than 11% to the greenback so far this year, and more than 40% since the start of 2023.

Turkiye lira

