AGL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.74%)
AIRLINK 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.94%)
DFML 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.51%)
DGKC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.86%)
FCCL 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
FFBL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.35%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
HUBC 161.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.73%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
MLCF 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
NBP 51.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.16%)
OGDC 131.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.71%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
SEARL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
TREET 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.71%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,481 Decreased By -62.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 27,144 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 79,588 Decreased By -404.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 25,406 Decreased By -138.4 (-0.54%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Power tariffs: A quarter’s respite

BR Research Published 12 Jul, 2024 08:47am

Two days after the announcement of base electricity tariffs – the government caved in. The revised prayer now allows waiver for consumers up to 200 units consumption in both protected and unprotected categories. The very day this space ran commentary on the impact of tariff revision that left even the protected category facing massive increase, the governmentdecided to make amends – and asked for the hearing to be postponed by a day.

The revised offering now has base tariffs unchanged for the majority of domestic consumers for another three months. Nearly 24 million of the 29 million domestic consumers will now pay the previous year’s base tariff, before the revised tariffs based on FY25 Power Purchase Price come into effect from 2QFY25. Considering that 1Q electricity consumption in the domestic sector has usually been around 33 percent of the total annual consumption – the 3-month respite translates into roughly Rs50 billion relief. The amount is pretty much what the Prime Minister’s TV advertisements are also quoting – and that sounds just about right (the price, not the TV ads by a government that demands more contribution from the existing taxbase citing fiscal constraints).

The respite was much needed, and the fact that there was fiscal space available, thanks largely to a PSDP budget that was never going to materialize, it makes sense to shield the needy as much as possible. Of course, three months down the road, there will be complaints again, but the temperatures will have started to cool down, and the bills will be much lower. The pain of higher tariffs will not be felt straightaway – until next summer arrives.

Reprieved consumers in all four categories will be paying less than the trailing 12-month average tariff. On a month-on-month basis, the tariff drops in the range of 10 to 22 percent. The year-on-year change is limited to 1 percent for the protected and a maximum of 14 percent for the unprotected categories. One cannot help wondering why couldn’t the government be slightly more creative in reversing the tariff increase and limiting the subsidy, without having to increase effective tariffs.

Mind you, the periodic adjustment for July and August goes down drastically from Rs4.6/unit in June to Rs0.93/unit. Had the base tariff been adjusted by just as much so as to keep the effective tariffs unchanged, the result would have been achieved with one-fifth of the subsidy. It also makes sense to prepare consumers gradually for upward adjustments, and the room in periodic adjustments offered just the right chance which has gone begging.

For now, the lower income class stands to benefit from the move and that must be praised, as long as the fiscal space allows. It could have been done differently, but a little respite for the masses facing difficulties stretched over a long time, is a good thing. Here is hoping the need for periodic adjustments going deeper in the fiscal year is much lesser than last two years – and that could take care of effective consumer tariffs, without having to resort to additional subsidies.

power tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Power tariffs: A quarter’s respite

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Read more stories