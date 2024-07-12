Justice Aalia Neelum becomes first female LHC CJ

LAHORE: Justice Aalia Neelum of the Lahore High Court on Thursday took oath as first female Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The oath taking ceremony was held here at the Governor’s House. The Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider administered the oath to new Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also graced the occasion.

It may be noted that the President Asif Ali Zardari had issued a notification regarding appointment of Justice Neelum as LHC Chief Justice under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution.

Justice Aalia Neelum has had a distinguished legal career spanning over two decades. She obtained her LLB from the University of the Punjab in 1995, followed by a Master’s degree in Political Science from the same institution.

She also holds diplomas in Sharia Law and Advanced Sharia Law from the Islamic University of Islamabad, as well as in Intellectual Property Rights from the University of the Punjab. Her exceptional work led to her appointment as an Additional Judge of the Lahore High Court in 2013, and she was confirmed as a Judge of the LHC in 2015.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024