Sri Lankan shares inch down as healthcare stocks fall

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares inched down on Thursday, as a fall in healthcare stocks outweighed a rise in consumer staples.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.08% at 11,802.26.

Healthcare stocks dropped 2%, with Asiri Hospital Holdings declining 4.4% and being the biggest drag.

Dairy products-maker Kotmale Holdings’ 10.1% climb led gains among consumer staples stocks as the sector rose 1.8%.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC rose 50% and was the benchmark’s top percentage gainer. The Nuwara Eliya Hotels Company PLC fell 7.8% and was the top percentage loser.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 17.6 million shares from 33.6 million in the previous session.