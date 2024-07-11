Housing projects: meeting reviews progress

ISLAMABAD: Under the chairmanship of Director General Capt Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retd), an All Project Progress Review meeting was held in the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Committee Room.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer, Technical Director, and Project Directors who provided updates on the current status of the F-14/F-15 Housing Project, Green Enclave One/Sky Garden Housing Project, G-14, G-15 Housing Project, and Park Road Housing Project.

During the meeting, directives were issued to resolve the land possession issues in Sector G-15/3 and Sector G-14/1 and to ensure all necessary facilities are provided to the allottees during the development of apartments and sectors.

The Director General commended the outstanding performance of all directors and emphasized the need to expedite the completion of delayed projects. Special attention was given to the Kashmir Avenue, Skyline Apartments, Chaklala, and Lifestyle Afro projects, urging immediate commencement of work in accordance with Executive Board decisions.

