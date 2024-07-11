AGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
AIRLINK 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.19%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 155.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,502 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 27,135 Decreased By -79.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 79,773 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,415 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.21%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-11

Malaysian palm oil futures extend losses on rising stocks

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Wednesday as inventories rose to a four-month high in June and due to weakness in soyoil, even though an increase in July exports limited the downside. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 41 ringgit, or 1.04%, to 3,918 ringgit ($833.97) a metric ton, after losing 2% on Tuesday.

“Palm oil stocks have been rising at a time when prices of other edible oils are dropping,” a Mumbai-based trader said. “This increases difficulties for producers as they cannot reduce stocks without offering discounts to compete with soyoil and sunflower oil.” Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of June rose 4.35% to 1.83 million metric tons from the previous month, according to data released by the industry regulator.

Crude palm oil production in June declined 5.23% from May to 1.62 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 12.82% to 1.21 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said. US soyoil futures were down 0.22% after losing 4% on Tuesday. China’s most active soyoil futures fell 3% on Wednesday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The recent price correction is boosting demand from price-sensitive markets such as India and China, which is reflected in the exports of the first ten days of July, a New Delhi-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-10 rose by 82.1% to 85.9% compared with a month ago, cargo surveyors said on Wednesday. Palm oil may extend losses to 3,830 ringgit per metric ton, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Crude palm oil prices are expected to remain supported by tighter production conditions and strong demand from top buyers India and China, state agency Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said.

Palm Oil Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures extend losses on rising stocks

Flour millers announce nationwide shutdown

NA passes SOEs Bill

Federal government employees: Ad hoc relief in pay, pension notified

No decision made regarding export of wheat

Pakistan Single Window: 155 paper-based documents replaced with electronic submissions

SRO 350(I)/ 2024: FBR issues clarification on sales tax return filing problems

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

ADB lists factors behind boost in remittance

Board meetings in a fiscal year: Only Rs1m remuneration fixed for govt officers

Uniform hike in base tariff: Nepra reserves its determination

Read more stories