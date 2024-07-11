KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 21.123 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,590.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.551 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.457 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.301 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.562 billion), Silver (PKR 1.221 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 748.851 million), DJ (PKR 573.728 million), Palladium (PKR 196.704 million), Copper (PKR 168.241 million), Japan Equity (PKR 162.074 million), SP 500 (PKR 91.057 million), Natural Gas (PKR 67.649 million) and Brent (PKR 20.908 million).

In Agricultural commodities, contract amounting to PKR 65.934 million were traded.

