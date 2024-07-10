Every member of selection committee shares responsibility of decisions: Wahab

Former PCB selection committee member Wahab Riaz said on Wednesday that every member of the panel had an equal vote in the selection process and shared responsibility for the decisions.

He made these remarks in a statement issued hours after the cricket board sacked him from the selection committee following Pakistan’s T20 World Cup debacle.

“It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel. To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven-man panel to select the national team was a privilege - everyone’s vote carried equal weight, and we shared the responsibility of the selection process equally,” he said on X.

Wahab said he served the game he loved with faith, sincerity and passion, and worked his 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“Moreover, it was an honour to support Gary Kristen and the coaching group as they set their vision for this team,” he said.

He thanked PCB for giving him the opportunity to serve his nation first as a player and then as part of the selection committee.

He wished success to the national cricket team and vowed to remain a loyal servant to Pakistan cricket.