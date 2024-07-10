June remittances soar 44.4pc YoY

KARACHI: The workers’ remittances from overseas Pakistanis have increased by 44.4 percent on year-on-year basis during June 2024. According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s data, released on Tuesday, the workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3.2 billion during June 2024.

Cumulatively, with inflow of $30.3 billion workers’ remittances increased by 10.7 percent during the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to inflow of $27.3 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).

The SBP data shows that remittances inflows during June 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($808.6 million), the United Arab Emirates ($654.3 million), United Kingdom ($487.4 million) and United States of America ($322.1 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024