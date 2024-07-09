AGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.64%)
BOP 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.24%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
DCL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.78%)
DFML 44.75 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.97%)
DGKC 92.10 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.32%)
FCCL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.92%)
FFBL 38.08 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.25%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUBC 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.25%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 40.23 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.95%)
NBP 52.22 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.09%)
OGDC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
PPL 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.72%)
SEARL 61.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.07%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TOMCL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,620 Increased By 44.8 (0.52%)
BR30 27,666 Increased By 203.9 (0.74%)
KSE100 80,832 Increased By 265.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 26.8 (0.1%)
South African rand stable as markets await US interest rate hints

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 01:09pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday, as markets awaited the Federal Reserve chair’s testimony in Washington and US June inflation data for clues on the country’s future interest rate path.

At 0644 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1300 against the dollar , near its previous close of 18.1175.

“The rand has opened marginally softer at 18.13 this morning, and we expect trading to remain range-bound in the short term,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Markets will listen to the tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday and look to June inflation data out of the US later this week for hints on the future interest rate path in the world’s biggest economy.

“Analysts will be gauging the Fed’s response to the recent softer US economic and labour data, with markets already starting to price in two rate cuts this year,” Cilliers added.

South African rand slightly weaker on stronger dollar

The risk-sensitive rand often takes cues from global drivers like US economic policy in the absence of major local factors.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point at 9.74%.

