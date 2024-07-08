Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slightly weaker on stronger dollar

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2024 01:04pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was slightly weaker in early trade on Monday, as the dollar recovered after slipping last week on bets on a nearing US rate cut.

At 0644 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1950 against the dollar , about 0.1% weaker than its previous close. The dollar last traded about 0.05% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

Economic data out of the US on Friday showed a slowdown in the job market in June and rising unemployment, adding to hopes of an interest rate cut as early as September which were boosted by softer-than-expected data earlier last week.

“Bets on a possible September rate cut have climbed, lifting risk sentiment in markets,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

“The rand is holding steady near Friday’s stronger closing levels… and we expect the local currency to stick within a R18.00/R18.40 trading range in the short term.”

South African rand slips against the dollar

With few major local economic data releases this week, the rand is likely to take cues from global drivers.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, as the yield weakened 2.5 basis point to 9.735%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slightly weaker on stronger dollar

Trading resumes at PSX after fire incident causes suspension

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment in Pakistan

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Israeli tanks storm Gaza City districts, residents report heavy fire

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

2024 could be world’s hottest year as June breaks records

Oil slips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes; Hurricane Beryl in focus

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

Read more stories