LDA seals 15 residential properties

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal commercial buildings, the Lahore Development Authority has sealed over 15 residential buildings for being used for commercial purposes.

As per the details shared by the LDA here on Monday, the LDA team, led by LDA Director Town Planning Zone 3 Sidra Tabassum, carried out the operation in Gulberg and Faisal Town. Among the properties included shops, showrooms, restaurants and private offices. Several notices were sent to the owners of these properties before the operation.

Moreover, in a separate operation in Johar Town, a team of Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA)’s enforcement wing sealed over two dozen properties for violating the parking rules; these properties include well-known salons, private offices, cash and carry shops, food points, private banks, restaurants, a dental clinic, a bakery and a coffee shop.

