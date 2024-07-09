Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-09

OGDCL successfully revitalises well

Recorder Report Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 07:00am

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully revitalised the Kunnar-11 well.

“After re-assessing its potential using production optimization techniques and completing the well with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), the Kunnar-11 is now producing 960 barrels of oil per day.

Kunnar-11 well is located in Hyderabad district, Sindh province and is part of OGDCL Kunnar Oil Field. The OGDCL owns 100 percent working interest in the Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

This initiative highlights the OGDCL’s commitment to optimizing production and demonstrates the effectiveness of modern recovery techniques in rejuvenating mature wells, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange OGDCL PSX Kunnar Oil Field

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL successfully revitalises well

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Collection via PPO: Rs4bn payment issue will be resolved, Aurangzeb tells KE

Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

Read more stories