OGDCL successfully revitalises well

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully revitalised the Kunnar-11 well.

“After re-assessing its potential using production optimization techniques and completing the well with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), the Kunnar-11 is now producing 960 barrels of oil per day.

Kunnar-11 well is located in Hyderabad district, Sindh province and is part of OGDCL Kunnar Oil Field. The OGDCL owns 100 percent working interest in the Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

This initiative highlights the OGDCL’s commitment to optimizing production and demonstrates the effectiveness of modern recovery techniques in rejuvenating mature wells, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

