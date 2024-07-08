Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PIA launches special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims

  • Pakistan could earn billions of dollars through modern, accessible seaports: PM Shehbaz

  • PM Shehbaz announces action against officials overcharging electricity units

  • Ex PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbasi launch ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party

  • E&Ps look to invest $5bn in Pakistan’s energy sector: govt statement

  • Taxes: Aurangzeb for breaking IMF bailout cycle

