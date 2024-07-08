Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PIA launches special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims

Read here for details.

Pakistan could earn billions of dollars through modern, accessible seaports: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz announces action against officials overcharging electricity units

Read here for details.

Ex PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbasi launch ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party

Read here for details.

E&Ps look to invest $5bn in Pakistan’s energy sector: govt statement

Read here for details.

Taxes: Aurangzeb for breaking IMF bailout cycle

Read here for details.