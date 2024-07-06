PM Shehbaz announces action against officials overcharging electricity units

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Saturday that he would take strict action against officials who charge excess units in electricity bills, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was chairing a meeting in this regard in Islamabad today, attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Legahri, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and relevant officials.

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

The premier directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to identify such officials, suspend them, and take strict action against them as they are enemies of the people.

He said such a criminal act would not be tolerated at any cost.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was informed on Friday that the circular debt of the power sector has reached Rs2,655 billion by May 2024.

The meeting of the CCoE presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also approved the establishment of a support unit for electricity distribution companies to increase their efficiency, prevent electricity theft, and for the timely collection of bills.

The tenure of DISCOs support unit will be for a period of two years after obtaining approval from the federal cabinet and it will start from Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO).

