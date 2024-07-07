AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Pakistan

PIA launches special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jul, 2024 07:28pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims during Muharram.

The flight operation named “Operation Ashura” is designed to provide a seamless travel experience for pilgrims during this significant period of religious observance.

The operation commenced on July 5, with additional flights scheduled for July 7 and July 11.

The return operations are set to begin on July 20, with flights scheduled on July 21 and July 25 to bring pilgrims back from Najaf.

PIA Muharram 2024 Operation Ashura 10th Muharram

