PIA launches special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched special flights for Najaf to facilitate pilgrims during Muharram.

The flight operation named “Operation Ashura” is designed to provide a seamless travel experience for pilgrims during this significant period of religious observance.

The operation commenced on July 5, with additional flights scheduled for July 7 and July 11.

The return operations are set to begin on July 20, with flights scheduled on July 21 and July 25 to bring pilgrims back from Najaf.

