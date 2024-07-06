Ex PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail, Khaqan Abbasi launch ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party

Former PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formally launched on Saturday a new party named Awaam Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony in Islamabad, Ismail said the vision of his party was to provide Pakistanis with equal economic opportunities.

‘Not an experiment’: At 59, Miftah Ismail is hoping for a sweet transition with political party launch

“Awaam Pakistan will not follow the hereditary politics or the concept of a messiah,” the former finance minister said.

Last month, the two dissenting “stalwarts” of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced the launch of their party through a video posted on social media platform X, former Twitter, with the tagline ‘Awaam Pakistan: Badlen ge nizaam’ (People of Pakistan: will change the system).

Divulging the party’s manifesto, Ismail said that it aimed to change the governance system with the masses as core sources of decision-making.

He also revealed that his party had been in contact with several “heavyweight” politicians across the country, adding that Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Javed Abbasi, Syed Zaeem Qadri, Rana Zahid Tauseef, Zahid Binnouri, and Sardar Anwar Soomro, all members of the PML-N, will be part of the Awaam Pakistan party.