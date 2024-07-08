AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-08

Concern voiced over adverse impact of hike in power tariffs

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2024 07:56am

KARACHI: Chairman of FPCCI Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the increase in basic electricity tariff and fixed charges is unbearable for public and businesses.

Due to the continuous increase in the price of electricity, the livelihood of the people and the rights of traders and industrialists to do business are being taken away, he said. He asked how the government would collect taxes when the economy doesn’t work. He said that business expansion, investment, reduction in unemployment, inflation, and tax targets will fail miserably due to the government’s policies.

He said that the government did not consult the businessmen and industrialists before the budget, which is a recipe for an economic disaster.

He noted that petroleum dealers are on strike. In contrast, oil marketing companies, alternative medicine, exporters, gems and jewelry, salaried employees, the lubricant industry, construction, real estate, and other business sectors are protesting.

Mian Zahid said that people are fed up with inflation and don’t have money to pay utility bills. The pressure is increasing on the people, while those from whom taxes should be collected are not even being looked at, which is the worst exploitation. He added that since the tax defaulters, tax evaders, electricity thieves, and failed government institutions have been given an open exemption, all the burden of their luxury is falling on the taxpayers and the people.

Mian Zahid Hussain said the government has increased the basic electricity tariff by Rs 5.72 per unit.

The basic tariff per unit of electricity for domestic consumers has been set at Rs48.84 paisa, which will increase from Rs 65 per unit due to adjustments and other taxes, which will put an additional burden of about Rs600 billion on consumers.

He further said that the increased fixed electricity charges for various categories have also been approved. A 150% increase in monthly fixed charges for commercial customers has been approved, after which the fixed charges will increase from Rs500 to Rs1250.

On the other hand, the monthly fixed charges for industrial customers have been increased from Rs440 to Rs1250. Similarly, a 100% increase in monthly fixed charges for agricultural tubewell consumers has been approved. It will be increased from Rs.200 to Rs.400.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI electricity Taxes FBR power sector businesses business community power tariffs electricity prices Power tariff hike Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Concern voiced over adverse impact of hike in power tariffs

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

Omer’s house raided after ATC Sargodha issues arrest warrants

Defamation suit: ADSJ Lahore summons FBR officers

Special Judge C&ET Karachi to take up tax fraud case on 27th

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

OMAP concerned at budget impacts on industry

Read more stories