PCB BoGs approves budget estimates for 2024-25

LAHORE: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which met here on Saturday, accorded approval of budget estimates for the year 2024-25 including allocation of Rs 12.8 billion for the up-gradation of Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium and Rawalpindi Stadium.

The 72nd meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, which was chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, was attended by its members, including Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tanveer Ahmed, Tariq Sarwar, Dr Anwar Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Meraj Mahmood, Usama Azhar, and Director of Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi.

Secretary of the Board and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, gave a detailed briefing on the key aspects of the budget and other relevant matters.

The meeting focused on the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024-2025, setting the stage for comprehensive development across various facets of Pakistani cricket.

An allocation of Rs 12.8 billion has been approved from the development budget for upgrading major stadiums, including Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Bank Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi Stadium.

These funds are earmarked to ensure these key venues meet international standards ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year.

In a move to bolster domestic cricket, the PCB has set aside Rs 4.5 billion. This includes the maintenance of 12 grounds under the PCB’s direct supervision and providing funds for the upkeep and staffing of 100 grounds nationwide. One of the salient features of the meeting was the approval of increased contracts for domestic cricket players. For women’s cricket, the budget has been raised from Rs 7 million to Rs 24 million.

The meeting also okayed an increase in the central contracts for women cricketers. During the meeting, preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy were discussed in detail.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the upgradation of stadiums will be completed before the tournament, ensuring that facilities for fans are significantly improved. He assured that all arrangements would adhere to international standards, aiming to provide an exceptional experience for players and spectators alike.

The Board of Governors’ meeting also discussed Team Pakistan dismal performance in the T20 tournament, the sources said, adding, “PCB chairman shared his plans for ensuring consistent performance of the team in future events.”

