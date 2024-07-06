AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

PDWP approves eight uplift schemes

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved eight development schemes of different departments worth Rs 47 billion.

The approval was given at the second meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) FY 2024–25, held under the Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The schemes belonged to health and roads sectors, with an estimated cost of Rs 47107 million, said a spokesman of the Planning and Development Board.

The approved schemes are the provision of equipment furniture and fixtures of BHUs and RHCS at the cost of Rs 10 billion. Revamping of 552 BHUs of North and Central Punjab at the cost of Rs 10 billion and revamping of 581 BHUs of South Punjab (Phase-I) at a similar cost of Rs 10 billion.

Another scheme of the health department was also approved, under which 220 RHCS (Phase-I) will be revamped at the cost of Rs 10 billion. The road sector schemes include the rehabilitation of Gujranwala Alipur Qadirabad Road at the cost of Rs 2.325 billion, the rehabilitation/improvement of Wazirabad Daska Road for Rs 619 million and the rehabilitation/improvement of an alternate route to Sialkot Airport at Rs 1.947 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PDWP development schemes FY2024 25 Nabeel Ahmad Awan

Comments

200 characters

PDWP approves eight uplift schemes

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories