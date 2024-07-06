PDWP approves eight uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved eight development schemes of different departments worth Rs 47 billion.

The approval was given at the second meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) FY 2024–25, held under the Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The schemes belonged to health and roads sectors, with an estimated cost of Rs 47107 million, said a spokesman of the Planning and Development Board.

The approved schemes are the provision of equipment furniture and fixtures of BHUs and RHCS at the cost of Rs 10 billion. Revamping of 552 BHUs of North and Central Punjab at the cost of Rs 10 billion and revamping of 581 BHUs of South Punjab (Phase-I) at a similar cost of Rs 10 billion.

Another scheme of the health department was also approved, under which 220 RHCS (Phase-I) will be revamped at the cost of Rs 10 billion. The road sector schemes include the rehabilitation of Gujranwala Alipur Qadirabad Road at the cost of Rs 2.325 billion, the rehabilitation/improvement of Wazirabad Daska Road for Rs 619 million and the rehabilitation/improvement of an alternate route to Sialkot Airport at Rs 1.947 billion.

