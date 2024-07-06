Petrol pumps partially shut in KP

PESHAWAR: Likewise other parts of the country, petroleum dealers on Friday observed a partial strike in Peshawar and some other cities of the province against the imposition of the advance tax in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Despite the call given by the petroleum dealers association for the strike, not all petrol pumps in Peshawar went closed.

The call for a country-wide shutter down was given by Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association against advance income tax imposed in the federal fiscal budget 2024-25.

Though in some areas of Peshawar petrol filling stations remained open but many pumps were shut down in the city.

Importantly, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) pumps remained open throughout the day.

The dealers also made contacts and asked them to shut stations to make the strike successful. The petroleum dealers voiced concerns about the budget’s 0.5% advance tax on turnover.

They said that it would make it impossible for petrol pumps to operate. They pointed out that every transaction for the cost of commodities sold is already taxed at the time of purchase and is recorded in the books of account of oil marketing businesses and dealers.

The dealers said the high tax rates have made it difficult to sustain their businesses. Therefore, the dealers requested, the clause should be removed from the finance bill as soon as possible. They also urged the government to immediately withdraw all additional taxes and provide relief.

The petroleum dealers threatened the strike might be extended if the demand didn’t accepted by authorities concerned.

The Finance Bill 2024-25, which was prepared under the watch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was approved by the National Assembly in late June.

