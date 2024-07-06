AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Petrol pumps partially shut in KP

Amjad Ali Shah Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

PESHAWAR: Likewise other parts of the country, petroleum dealers on Friday observed a partial strike in Peshawar and some other cities of the province against the imposition of the advance tax in the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Despite the call given by the petroleum dealers association for the strike, not all petrol pumps in Peshawar went closed.

The call for a country-wide shutter down was given by Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association against advance income tax imposed in the federal fiscal budget 2024-25.

Though in some areas of Peshawar petrol filling stations remained open but many pumps were shut down in the city.

Importantly, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) pumps remained open throughout the day.

The dealers also made contacts and asked them to shut stations to make the strike successful. The petroleum dealers voiced concerns about the budget’s 0.5% advance tax on turnover.

They said that it would make it impossible for petrol pumps to operate. They pointed out that every transaction for the cost of commodities sold is already taxed at the time of purchase and is recorded in the books of account of oil marketing businesses and dealers.

The dealers said the high tax rates have made it difficult to sustain their businesses. Therefore, the dealers requested, the clause should be removed from the finance bill as soon as possible. They also urged the government to immediately withdraw all additional taxes and provide relief.

The petroleum dealers threatened the strike might be extended if the demand didn’t accepted by authorities concerned.

The Finance Bill 2024-25, which was prepared under the watch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was approved by the National Assembly in late June.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP PSO petrol pumps Petroleum Dealers Association

Comments

200 characters

Petrol pumps partially shut in KP

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories