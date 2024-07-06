Army brass concerned about ‘unwarranted criticism’ over Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

Army’s top brass on Friday noted with concern the “unwarranted” criticism by some quarters and “deliberate misrepresentation” of the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’s vision, the military’s media wing said.

The statement came during the 265th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the GHQ, Rawalpindi. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the conference.

The government, during the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee meeting last month, had announced the launch of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to “eliminate the menace of terrorism” from the country.

However, the opposition parties expressed concerns over the operation and called for taking Parliament into confidence before taking any such decision.

At the meeting, the forum reviewed the country’s security situation and discussed various aspects of the counterterrorism campaign, aimed at harnessing the national counter-terrorism efforts in a synchronised manner to dismantle the nexus of terrorism and illegal spectrum in the country for enduring stability and economic prosperity.

“Forum noted with concern the unwarranted criticism by some quarters and deliberate misrepresentation of the vision, only for furthering their vested interests,” the Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

They also paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

The top brass also deliberated upon the regional security situation, especially Afghanistan and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security.

The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine. It condemned human rights violations, war crimes and genocide in Kashmir and Gaza.