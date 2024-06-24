PTI, JUI-F reject Azm-e-Istehkam Operation

ISLAMABAD: In a rare show of unity, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) agreed on Sunday to put up a joint front against the newly approved military operation – Azm-e-Istehkam –unless an in-camera briefing on the operation is given and parliament is taken into confidence.

This was agreed during a meeting between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser, as both the parties insist for taking the parliament into confidence before launching the military offensive against the menace of terrorism in the country.

After the meeting with JUI-F chief, in a post on X, Qaiser said, “Our belief is that a military operation is not the solution to the issue. All political parties must play their due role to establish peace in the province.”

According to a statement issued by the PTI, both leaders discussed the country’s political situation and expressed their concern at the law and order situation countrywide, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that the two agreed that their parties would play the role of a “strong opposition” in the National Assembly.

The PTI statement also quoted both parties as rejecting the proposed federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year as an “IMF-dictated budget” and “anti-people”.

They also agreed to fulfil their role in maintaining brotherly relations with Afghanistan, expressing their wish for good and exemplary relations between the neighbours.

The statement quoted them as demanding the establishment of an economic corridor at the Afghanistan crossing point, emphasising that trade activity would bring economic stability and employment opportunities to the region.

During the meeting, the PTI and the JUI-F also decided to form a combined political committee to sort out reservations and decide the future action plan.

